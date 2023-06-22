The fake news story that appeared on Newsroom early this morning.

The Newsroom website has fallen victim to a cybersecurity issue this morning, with a fake news story published prominently on its homepage under the byline of one of New Zealand’s most respected journalists.

The article, headlined Aviator Game: A Thrilling Adventure in the Gambling World, appeared on the publisher’s homepage at about 4am. It was still present at 5am, but had been removed by the time the Herald checked again at 8am.

The website is investigating how its content-management system and website published the article and is seeking an explanation from its technology provider to ensure there won’t be a repeat.

Under the byline of co-editor and former NZ Herald editor in chief Tim Murphy, the article waxed lyrical about “a thrilling adventure in the world of online gambling”.

It gave instructions on how to sign up to the game, deposit funds, place bets, and collect winnings or take cash out. “The Aviator Casino Game presents the opportunity to win substantial payouts and even jackpots. With strategic decision-making and a bit of luck, players can walk away with impressive winnings.”

The homepage of Newsroom early this morning, with the fake news story under Tim Murphy's byline.

Newsroom co-editor Mark Jennings said today the company was seeking answers from its technology provider.

“We don’t fully know yet [how it happened]. We think that our platform providers somehow mistakenly put it there. They are based in Australia and are coming on deck now. I think in probably an hour’s time we’ll know, but it was totally erroneous. As soon as we saw it, we said ‘what the hell is this’. It definitely wasn’t done by us.

“We knew straight away it was erroneous and got it down and now we’re trying to find out what caused it. Obviously, we are concerned. We’ve never had anything like that happen before.”

The incident comes amid a string of media issues in recent times.

On June 13, Jennings himself – in an article headlined Media Shooting itself in the Foot – looked into the saga of the digital journalist who had added pro-Kremlin copy to RNZ articles, and also put the spotlight on the Herald for what he described as an “incomplete correction” about an article the previous week in which a woman had provided false information.

Jennings quoted an academic’s social media post: “If you want to be transparent and gain trust in your content, you need to explain this better.”

And he finished the article with: “The road back for the media just hit a major speed bump.”

Newsroom has yet to advise its audience as to how a fake article came to be published this morning, as it looks into the matter.

A section of the fake news story that appeared on Newsroom this morning.

Editor-at-Large Shayne Currie is one of New Zealand’s most experienced senior journalists and media leaders. He has held executive and senior editorial roles at NZME including Managing Editor, NZ Herald Editor and Herald on Sunday Editor.



