Voyager 2023 media awards
Updated

Newshub closure: Bosses’ full speeches to devastated staff today

Shayne Currie
By
7 mins to read
Warner Bros. Discovery told staff today that there is no deal “at this stage” with any third parties to provide a pared-back news service.

Newshub staff have been left ‘gutted’ and close to tears after confirmation today that the news service will close after 35 years. These are the full transcripts of what bosses told staff.

Glen Kyne, Warner

