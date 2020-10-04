MP and National Party candidate for Rangitīkei Ian McKelvie says as a farmer, his background is typical of the background of many families and people in the Rangitīkei.

"My family have lived in this electorate since roughly 1854, I live by the Rangitīkei River, we've been farming all of that time and I've been involved in business in the Rangitīkei and around New Zealand."

In this Local Focus video, the three-term MP talks about his age.

"I'm not young but we need a few older people in Parliament," said McKelvie. "The average age of the electorate is almost my age."

Advertisement

Age also comes into his preferred sayings too.

"Some of them are out of date now," he said. "In fact I got had up for saying 'boys will be boys' earlier this week by quite a few people. They took exception to that so it shows how the world has changed."