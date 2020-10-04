NZ Herald Premium subscribers are the winners in a new deal with the publisher of New Zealand Listener.

The Listener is a staple of New Zealand current affairs and was one of a string of magazines temporarily off the shelves when Covid-19 hit our shores.

The weekly title - together with the New Zealand Woman's Weekly, Woman's Day, The Australian Women's Weekly and Your Home and Garden - is now back in readers' hands after new owners scooped up publisher Bauer Media and revived the titles.

Now known as Are Media, the magazine publisher has inked a deal with Herald owner NZME.

That content agreement will give NZ Herald Premium subscribers access to selected journalism and commentary from The Listener, while all readers of nzherald.co.nz will get the best lifestyle and entertainment content from the New Zealand Woman's Weekly, Woman's Day, The Australian Women's Weekly and Your Home and Garden.

Herald owner NZME and magazine publisher Are Media have inked a new content deal. Photo / Supplied

"Are Media's writers, columnists and commentators produce high-quality journalism across its current affairs and lifestyle publications. Our partnership means Premium subscribers and other readers will access great content directly on nzherald.co.nz," NZME managing editor Shayne Currie said.

Are Media was proud to bring back the titles to New Zealand readers, New Zealand general manager Stuart Dick said.

"To be able to give even more Kiwis access to our journalism and stories through our partnership with NZME and the NZ Herald is very exciting," Dick said.

The Are Media-NZME syndication deal follows the Herald's partnership with digital news and magazine publisher The Spinoff.



"These partnerships are all about our audiences. Our mission is to give our readers access to the best journalism that New Zealand has to offer as well as access to content that focuses on Kiwis' colourful and diverse lifestyles," NZME chief executive Michael Boggs said.

NZME chief executive Michael Boggs. Photo / Dean Purcell

"It's great to see media companies like Are Media relaunching these iconic titles," Boggs said.

"Media remains a tough and fiercely competitive business and we hope partnerships like this will help ensure journalism, in all its guises, has a robust and vibrant future."