New Zealand

The NZX50 was flat yesterday, with gains from SkyCity Entertainment (+3.1 per cent) and Sanford (+2.9 per cent) pared by continued drops in a2 Milk (-3.2%), as well as declines in Vista Group (-2.9 per cent) and Restaurant Brands (-2.9 per cent).

Property had a strong day, particularly Investore (+2.3 per cent), Argosy (+2.3 per cent) and Kiwi Property (1.9 per cent) who rounded out the top five performers.

ANZ's New Zealand Business Confidence Index number was released yesterday with the headline result a touch lower than the early-month read at -28.5 per cent. However, Own Activity, Investment and Employment Intentions, and Profit Expectations crept higher. Overall, business expectations and outlook seemed to improve as firms' confidence in the containment of the second outbreak rises.

International

At time of writing, the SPX 500 was up 1.4 per cent, the Dow Jones was up 1.7 per cent and the Nasdaq was up 1.4 per cent.

Healthcare and Financials were the best performing sectors in the SPX500, up 1.9 and 1.6 per cent respectively. Utilities and Energy underperformed, both up 0.6 per cent.

Gas and electric energy company, Duke Energy, was the best performing stock on the market, up 6.2 per cent. Meanwhile, semiconductor producer Micron Technology performed the worst-, down 5.8 per cent.

With the first three quarters of the year coming to an end on Wednesday, the Nasdaq was up 25.43 per cent year-to-date. The rise is the biggest first three-quarterly gain since the Nasdaq's 34.6 per cent gain in 2009. On the other hand, the Dow Jones was down 2.3 per cent for the first three quarters of 2020, its worst performance for the same period in five years. The gap between the two indices' performances is the largest such discrepancy seen in 40 years, according to Refinitiv data going back to 1980.

Asian markets:

At time of writing, the Shenzhen Index was up 0.1 per cent, the Shanghai index was down 0.2 per cent and the Nikkei 225 was down 1.5 per cent.

The US has blocked palm oil imports from Malaysia's FGV Holdings based on information that the company has been using forced labour, causing the stock to drop 3.4 per cent.

Commodities:

At time of writing, Gold was up down 0.1 per cent, trading at US$1897.6 per ounce. WTI Crude was up 1.3 per cent, trading at US$39.8 per barrel. The ten-year treasury yield was flat at 0.66 per cent.

Australia

The ASX200 finished the quarter poorly with a volatile day which started with light volume, before ramping up post the American election debate which sent the American Futures tumbling. Only 11 stocks rose, 6 finished unchanged and 183 fell. All sectors on the day were in the red with Energy (-4.03 per cent) and Utilities (-3.5 per cent) the underperformers while Academic Services outperformed (-0.5 per cent).

The ASX200 finished the day down 2.3 per cent to end the quarter at 5,815 points, a lacklustre quarterly performance of -1.24 per cent.

Corporate Travel Management was the best performer on the day, up 9.7 per cent, with the market reacting positively to their announcement buying US based company Travel and Transport. The movement was supported by large volumes of circa 2.5 million, well above the 20-day moving average and the highest volume seen since mid-August. The stock finished as the best performer of the quarter, up 83.1 per cent.

Santos had a A$3.6 billion gas project accepted despite a four-year waiting approval, and resistance from many green groups which urged the company's shareholders to decline the project. The project must still go through Federal Court under the Environmental Act, along with continued pressure by environmentally conscious investors who want more sustainable energy.

AMP continues to make headlines after a new article discussed staff redundancies which are likely to amount to 20 per cent of the current workforce. This comes after the hiring of Goldman Sachs as an advisor to revitalise the company's strategic plan and policies.

Coming up today

Moving into the fourth quarter, investors will be looking for continued government support of economic recovery, further stimulus growth and a vaccine for Covid-19. With volumes light over the month, many believe investors are waiting for consistent signs the economy will be able to move forward rather than backwards.

Australian sectors to continue watching are Travel and Financials, which appear to be priced cheaply under assumptions the virus can be maintained within the year.

Meanwhile, in the US, 10 companies will release results overnight, including Pepsi Co, and 11 companies will IPO.

Data will also be released in jobless claims, personal income, consumer spending and core inflation numbers.

In New Zealand, Meridian Energy and Steel & Tube have their AGMs.

