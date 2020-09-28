The "insane" demand for Central Hawke's Bay houses from people fleeing the city life in Napier and Hastings has been sent into overdrive by the Covid-19 crisis, real estate agents say.

Demand in the district has been growing for years, but Tremains central region general manager Stuart Christensen said the lockdown had flicked a switch for many.

Working from home was suddenly an option, and Hawke's Bay residents have responded, starting to move purposefully to where they can get more bang for their buck, he said.

"People through lockdown have realised 'it'd be nice to have a bit of space around us' and have moved purposefully to have that more rural aspect.

"Lifestyle properties have definitely gone to a different level of demand post-Covid," Christensen said.

"I think through Covid life has slowed down a bit, people have thought about what's important, if they want a bit more space or whether or not, [if] they want neighbours right next to them.

"For some that doesn't mean they want a farm, they just want a bit of extra ground and CHB definitely caters for that."

Reinz data for August 2020 shows the median house price in CHB is now over $400,000 - $425,000 compared to $395,000 in August 2019.

The Central Hawke's Bay District Council data shows that 42 per cent of CHB residents did not live in the district five years ago and the average growth rate for the district is projected at 2 per cent or about 270 people a year for the next 10 years.

CHB Mayor Alex Walker said people have relocated from Europe, the UK and main city centres of New Zealand but people shifting from Napier and Hastings has grown the district the most in recent times.

She sees the growth as a positive thing and says the community does too, so developing infrastructure and housing while retaining the small-town feel by promoting community connection is important.

"On the whole, we are experiencing is an energy, a vibrancy in the community with new skills, new businesses which is really contributing to CHB being an amazing place to live."

She believes people are moving to the district for the more affordable housing, weather and post Covid-19 lessening barriers to where and how people work.

Demand for housing in CHB has been rising for years but Covid-19 has pushed demand even higher. Photo / File

One of the people who has made the shift is Kerry Meehan and her partner, Mike, who shifted to Waipukurau in January 2019 from their hometown, Napier.

The couple were running their business, Little Gem Garden Centre, from their Napier home with 700 square metres of section and were looking for a bigger property with more space to plant.

With land in Central Hawke's Bay being cheaper than in Napier and Hastings they made the shift.

"We managed to get two acres here for slightly less than what we sold our property for in Napier," Meehan said.

She says they have found it "fantastic" with their business going well, friendly locals and a better pace of life.

"Insane" demand meant it took them over a year to find their property, Meehan said.

"Even when we were looking, lifestyle blocks here were being snapped up before open homes. And that was last January, that was just normal time."

They also get a lot of customers who have made the shift from elsewhere in Hawke's Bay.

"I think with all the Aucklanders moving into Napier and Hastings, the Napier and Hastings people are moving down this way."

She said they hadn't experienced any resistance from locals about people moving into town but feels like there is more concern about the population growth impacting infrastructure rather than the people themselves moving in.

Christensen said building was also booming in the district with "little pockets of subdivisions" scattered in the district.

People relocating down there come from across the market from first-home buyers looking for cheaper options to retirees looking for a more relaxed lifestyle.