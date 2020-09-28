Spark has launched a multimedia experience at Emirates Team NZ's base at Wynyard Quarter, featuring seven interactive exhibits that give visitors "the opportunity to feel, create, learn and even smell all things sailing."

The telco says the free exhibit (see video above) also serves as a preview for its 5G network, which will be launched in Auckland next month.

Vodafone launched 5G mobile service in the city (and Wellington, Christchurch and Queenstown) in December last year.

Spark launched its first 5G mobile service in Palmerston North in July.

Advertisement

Auckland is the second location the telco has identified on its upgrade roadmap, but it says others will follow ahead of Christmas.

With its 4G parter Huawei sidelined by the GCSB, Spark has drafted in Nokia Networks and Samsung to assist with its move to 5G, but says there could still be a role for the Chinese telecommunications giant later in the multi-year project.