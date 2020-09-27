Barfoot & Thompson managing director Peter Thompson is concerned that hiking the top personal income tax rate to 39 per cent for top earners may have an effect on philanthropy and charities.

Jacinda Ardern claims Labour's proposed new top tax rate is "best for New Zealand", and is the right thing to do during these times.

The party has pledged a new top tax rate of 39 per cent for $180,000-plus a year earners, a tax it says will hit just 2 per cent of New Zealanders.

Thompson reckons it is better to grow business and "the tax will grow as well".

"Businesses have had so much extra cost like health and safety, minimum wage, anti-money laundering, healthy homes legislation and many other new laws which add to costs, hence profits are down year after year," said the real estate boss. "The cost of compliance is really taking the bottom line.

"We accept health is a priority but these costs are just taking away the profits that companies are making and we can't give back.

"Labour is talking about raising the higher rate but those 2 per cent who would pay it make up the biggest donors to many charities which Government doesn't fund. "It could have an impact on the spare cash that wealthy people give to organisations to stay in existence."

Barfoot & Thompson is a five-star sponsor of the Starship Foundation which it has supported for many years.

Thompson also wants the Government to begin paying down debt accumulated during the pandemic because he worries about potential ramifications for his children and grandchildren.

"How is the Government going to recover the billions of dollars in wage subsidies?" he questions. "It's going to have to come from somewhere so I'm supportive of having to pay a toll charge for new motorways and infrastructure to ensure it's built."

"At some stage the money handed out by the Government has got to come back. Who's going to be paying for that? It's most probably us and the next generations. The wage subsidy has been a saver for Covid but it's going to have to be repaid".

Thompson has put forward some ideas for dealing with the top issues which he believes are facing the nation (see above). If the Covid-19 virus becomes community-oriented, he believes New Zealand should move into lockdown much earlier and police rules tightly to ensure "we follow the rules strongly so we can come out of it much quicker".

He suggests SMEs that are at risk of going under may need Government support on low debt repayment and marketing costs.

He believes New Zealand is much better off than many other countries in the world in the way it's handled the pandemic. "We are only a team of 5 million. But are we actually a team? You just need to walk around downtown Auckland and I would say only 5 to 10 per cent of people on the streets are wearing masks. Shopkeepers say mask wearing has diminished in just a week."

The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has had impacts on the property market, particularly in Auckland.

As head of a privately-owned agency chain with around 2500 staff working from Kerikeri to Tuakau, Thompson has a unique oversight.

He says the real estate market is on an up as a result of listing shortages, low interest rates, and the fact that people who normally invest in travel are putting this into real estate.

"Many expats are also returning home," he says.

"We're seeing young couples who had saved for their OE now unable to, or deciding instead to put that into their first home. So, the movement in real estate is right across all price bands," he said.

"I'm cautious about people borrowing too much. Low interest rates might stay for the next two years but people are taking on long term mortgages and rates will rise, so don't over-commit yourself, or if you do, try to pay the mortgage off faster."

Peter Thompson's top issues

Top three issues facing the nation

1. Another Covid-19 lockdown.

2. Small to medium companies going under.

3. Government potentially increasing taxes on companies to recoup their expenditure.

Top Three business priorities

1. Our people are our first priority.

2. Set-up a contingency financial fund for a similar event as Covid.

3. Keep on track with the incredible sales results we are having in the real estate sector.