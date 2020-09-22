Pushpay has been one of the standout performers of the pandemic, with its stock up 126.5 per cent for the year.

Its shares, which closed yesterday at $7.75 (for a $2.1 billion market cap) have

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Dividend on the way

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Constant growth, constant change at the top