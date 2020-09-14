A piece of land earmarked for residential development to help ease Hawke's Bay's housing crisis is up for sale with not one house built on it.

The 41.9 hectares of mixed flat and sloped land on the outskirts of Havelock North was rezoned in September 2018 to allow the building of 350 homes.

That meant for a variation to the Hastings District Plan, requiring approval from the Environment Minister.

However, two years later the property between Iona Rd and Middle Rd is now being sold by Bayleys.

"This significant single parcel of land on the fringe of Havelock North Village in Hawke's Bay is available for acquisition and will appeal to experienced residential developers, land bankers, and trophy property buyers," their listing for Iona Terraces said.

Rezoning the property required a variation to the Hastings District Plan. Photo / Supplied

Bayleys real estate agent James McPherson said expressions of interest had already been received after it was listed last Thursday.

He said the vendor, who is Hawke's Bay businessman Andy Lowe, had decided against being the one to develop the property.

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said her council was "really looking forward to seeing these sections being developed in this highly sought-after area".

In 2010, the Iona area of Havelock North was identified in the Heretaunga Plains Urban Development Strategy (HPUDS) for residential growth in response to a growing need for housing, coupled with an acute shortage of suitable residential sites.

The council sought to rezone the 55 hectares of land and was made possible following community consultation and the Environment Minister's approval of a variation to the Hastings District Plan.

Expressions of interest close on October 8, unless it is sold prior.