

Bay of Plenty kiwifruit growers have reaped returns of $1.55 billion despite Covid-19 and there are still plenty of jobs up for grabs, industry experts say.

Business leaders are welcoming the financial boost to the region's economy as it glides into uncertain financial territory.

This year Zespri returned $1.96b nationally to growers that included $1.55b to the wider Bay of Plenty in the 2019/2020 financial year.

Zespri chief grower and alliances officer Dave Courtney said this season had been like no other given the challenge presented by Covid-19.

"Our focus has been on looking after our people and delivering the season to plan, and the wider New Zealand kiwifruit industry has worked incredibly hard to safely pick, pack and ship this season's crop."

Zespri chief grower and alliances officer Dave Courtney says this season has been like no other. Photo / File

About 70 per cent of this season's fruit was delivered to market, which put Zespri ahead of where it was at last year.

"Given the impact of the pandemic, it's great the industry has been able to continue to deliver fresh healthy fruit to consumers, provide jobs including to some of those from the tourism and hospitality sectors badly affected by Covid-19, and help those most in need through the donations made to charitable organisations."

This year Zespri returned $1.96 billion nationally to growers for the 2019/20 financial year. Photo / File

"It's been another collaborative effort from the industry, and we wouldn't have been able to do it without the support of the local community."

Courtney said in 2021 Zespri was focused on producing another great crop and some new initiatives.

"We're excited about some big projects that are starting to get underway too – from our first nationwide sponsorship, the Zespri Young and Healthy Virtual Adventure, which will be helping 20,000 school children across the country embrace healthy eating and lifestyles, to the benefits we'll start to gain from the investment we're making in modernising our systems and processes."

New Zealand Kiwifruit Growers Inc chief executive Nikki Johnson says there are more kiwifruit jobs available. Photo / Supplied

New Zealand Kiwifruit Growers Inc chief executive Nikki Johnson said it estimated at the peak of the harvest this year about 18,000 seasonal and full-time employees worked in the Bay's kiwifruit industry.

The economic impact of the kiwifruit industry was significant for the region, she said.

"The financial returns support not only growers but also the considerable number of businesses in the community, which growers utilise through their business and personal dealings. There have been and will continue to be job opportunities in the kiwifruit industry for people impacted due to Covid-19."

The types of businesses supported by the kiwifruit industry were wide-ranging.

"They can be roughly described as sectors which support the industry to produce kiwifruit, such as labour contractors and orchard supply businesses, and more indirectly banks, insurance companies and professional services - as well as businesses which receive the money spent by individuals in the industry on household expenses, such as food and beverage retailing."

Bay of Plenty kiwifruit grower Mark Hudson said he was "very happy" with the returns and was pleased the Government had allowed the harvest to be picked and packed during Covid.

Hudson had been in the industry for 38 years and said it was the best payout he had seen.

He was also proud to be able to provide locals with work on his orchards.

Tauranga Chamber of Commerce chief executive Matt Cowley says the region's surrounding primary sector is the backbone of our local economy. Photo / File

Tauranga Chamber of Commerce chief executive Matt Cowley said the region's surrounding primary sector was the backbone of our local economy.

"The sector employs a big workforce and it supports a wide variety of local businesses.

Kiwifruit is what the Bay of Plenty is known for internationally, thanks to Zespri's marketing and distribution efforts. Kiwifruit is an excellent way to promote our region for international tourism."

The kiwifruit sector helps small businesses as a range of sole traders, technicians, and logistics companies benefit from working with the prosperous industry.

"Our main streets will receive a boost of trade thanks to this bumper Kiwifruit season."

Priority One chief executive Nigel Tutt says the recent kiwifruit returns helped confidence in the region. Photo / File

Priority One chief executive Nigel Tutt said "we are fortunate that kiwifruit has injected a significant amount of income into the Bay during a difficult time".

"This really helps confidence in our region. Kiwifruit is a little unusual for a primary industry in that it has grown price as well as volume over many years which is great, it plays a big role in our economy."

Want a job?

• The kiwifruit industry is heading into summer work on orchards in the coming weeks.

• This includes work such as the thinning of buds and fruit.

• This work will commence shortly and continue until the end of the year.

• There are periods where intensive work is required and there will be significant job opportunities during this time.

• Anyone interested is encouraged to follow the NZKGI Facebook page KiwifruitJobsNewZealand to keep updated.

- Source NZKGI



Returns by the numbers

• $209m to growers in Katikati.

• $219m in Tauranga.

• $417m in Te Puke.

• $95m in Maketu.

• $130m to Paengaroa.

• $84m to Maniatutu.

• $115m to Pukehina.

• $81m to Whakatāne.

• $172m to Ōpōtiki.

• $23m to Waihi.