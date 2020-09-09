The NZX's website was intermittently out of action this afternoon in what was understood to be another cyber attack.

However, it is understood the attack was on the website only and did not stop share trading from taking place.

The site was the subject of several cyber attacks late last month, but prices were still available from the IRESS information provider and through the backbone of NZX's trading system - Nasdaq X-Stream.

The NZX also put in place alternative disclosure methods, with the blessing of the Financial Markets Authority.

By 4.10 pm the site appeared to be running normally.