This year might be the one where Kiwis learned how to wash their hands properly.

But for Eva Mitchell, it's an old lesson.

The 12-year-old was born with a hole in her diaphragm, with the resulting gastrointestinal failure meaning she has to be fed through a tube, and she's spent the first half of her life, and many visits since, in hospital.

"For as long as I can remember I've had to be super careful with hygiene and handwashing. No one can ever come into my room in hospital without hand-sanitising or washing their hands, and even at our front door at home we have to hand-sanitise.

Advertisement

"This was way before everyone had to because of Covid, it was just part of life to help keep me well as I always got infections."

Eva Mitchell helped create a special soap and hand-sanitiser called The Eva Edition, in collaboration with Ashley & Co, to raise $30,000 for Cure Kids. Photo / Supplied

But the Cure Kids ambassador also knows how hard that washing can be on our hands.

"My hands and my family's hands always would hurt and get dry and flake. My mum's hands even cracked and bled because she had to wash them so often."

So there was no one more qualified than Eva to help scent company Ashley & Co create a special moisturising soap and sanitiser as part of a Cure Kids fundraiser.

Eva is hoping the product - named The Eva Edition - will help raise $30,000 for the charity, the largest non-government funder of child health research in New Zealand.

"Doing it for Cure Kids is the best because I'm an ambassador for them and the money will help research into medical conditions for all Kiwi kids, and into bugs that might make me sick."

The Marist College Year 8 pupil created a scrapbook of her favourite things and then worked with Ashley & Co founder Jackie Ashley to create The Eva Edition, which includes germ-killing handcream Soothe & Zap and Washup Wonder handwash.

As well as being gentle on oft-washed hands, it was important her creation smelled nice, Eva said.

Advertisement

"When you have to use washes all the time it can make bad memories, like the smell of cleaning things in the hospital. I thought a smell that made you feel happy and nice would be good. It smells like something you want to taste."

Ashley & co founder Jackie Ashley. Photo / Supplied

Eva's contribution - choosing the Blossom and Gilt scent and asking for raspberry seeds and mānuka to be added - were what made the creation special, Jackie Ashley said.

"[And] when you share these things, you help us help Cure Kids. It's easy to help and it's good for the soul."

She wanted raspberry seeds added because she loves their berries, and mānuka because it "always makes me think of gentle and healing", Eva said.

READ MORE:

• Photos show why it is essential to wash hands for a full 30 seconds

• Coronavirus Covid-19: The science of soap and washing our hands

• Coronavirus: Experiment with pepper, soap, water teaches kids importance of washing hands

• Coronavirus and hand washing: The crucial step you might be missing

Covid-19 had made it a hard year for many, and she encouraged people to face challenges "one day at a time, no matter what", as they did in her family.

Advertisement

"I remember every day that I'm really lucky to be alive, but that there is always someone going through something worse and would wish they were as lucky as me, so to appreciate that. It's not always easy to do this."

Eva Mitchell has spent half her life in hospital. Her advice to anyone struggling with the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic is to always take life one day at a time. Photo / Supplied

And helping others helped too, she said.

"My mum always says, 'Make the world a better place for others'. That's what this project meant to me, Jackie and the Ashley & Co team. They made me happy and gave me something positive by letting me help them to not only help kids like me, but make a difference to all Kiwi kids needing research, and make something beautiful to be proud of and for others to smile about.

"I think we also have now helped make the world smell more beautiful too."

To buy the Eva Edition go to Ashley and Co. $10 for every box set and $5 for every hand cream sold goes to Cure Kids