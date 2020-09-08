Property developer and investor Mark Francis said a company he owns had sold a substantial block of Warkworth land for $37 million.

GP (Turnstone Capital) which Francis owns had the Stubbs Farm rezoned from future urban to residential which he said would allow a medium-density development of around 700 homes to be built there.

The 39ha is on Warkworth's north-west side and Francis said the company had bought the land about four years ago with the specific intention of lodging a plan change application with Auckland Council.

"I've sold it to a local company, a New Zealand business which will develop it out," Francis said today, although he could not name that entity.

Asked about a potential conflict of interest given that he has run two NZX listed property businesses - Augusta Capital and Asset Plus - Francis denied any issues.

"I bought it years ago before we even had control of Asset Plus and it was disclosed to and signed off by the Augusta board at the time I bought it. I didn't compete with any Augusta entities as we've not done land rezones," he said.

The area has big growth opportunities and Francis was previously reported to have been in a business arrangement with fellow developer Jamie Peters.

A much larger block of almost 100ha of land was rezoned under Private Plan Change 25 "and I own 39ha of that", he said today.

Auckland Council said it had agreed to rezone 99ha of future urban zoned land to a mix of business and residential zones.

"This would provide for approximately 1000 to 1200 dwellings, 13ha of industrial/commercial land and a new neighbourhood centre of 3000sq m," the approval said.

Turnstone notified its application last May.

The council received 44 submissions. Warkworth is ear-marked for an extra 20,000 to 25,000 people so demand will rise in the area for new housing.

Opponents raised concerns about the proximity of the land to farmed property "potentially restricting farming activities" and generating complaints.

A resident of Viv Davie-Martin Dr said their house was on the south-western boundary of the land subject to the rezoning application and they raised concerns about transport linkages and roading.

Another resident in the area supported the proposed Stubbs Farm development, saying it fitted with affordable housing objectives. The creation of walking and cycling tracks was lauded.

"The intensification of residential housing in this location will help service the growing community as well as business growth in the region which is expanding. The accessibility to the region is improving given the new motorway and link road which improve travel times and make it more attractive to reside out of Auckland but work in the city," a submitter said.

Another said they did not want to see more industrial buildings, would much prefer additional planting and styles of housing similar to those at Millwater, not the Meadows subdivision at Warkworth where single houses are on 500sq m sites with wooden fences.

Francis is managing director of Augusta Capital which has been taken over by ASX listed Centuria Capital in a deal worth around $169m. Augusta has now been delisted from the NZX.

He also heads NZX-listed Asset Plus which has plans to build Auckland Council's new northern service centre, a building to accommodate around 1200 people. Asset Plus also wants to develop 35 Graham St in the CBD where council staff are now located.

Augusta manages 71 properties worth $1.83b. It was founded by Francis in 2001 and manages office, retail and industrial properties.

Francis is due to receive about $15m for his stake in Augusta in a combination of cash and shares, paid out over a term of about three years.

Asset Plus shares are trading around 35c, dropping from 64c in January.