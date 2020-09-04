COMMENT:

Q: When I first arrived back in New Zealand from overseas and started working, Bonus Bonds were my means to save to escape and start travelling again (with the prospect of the envelope in the mail saying that I was a winner in the latest draw.) I think that, over 48 years or so, I have won about three lots of $20. Well, that's with an investment of only $500 (I think). But still, as the fund grew and my numbers grew more zeroes in front of them, the chances of winning anything became very slim.

I've decided not to withdraw my savings with the hope that (after expenses) my little nest egg (perhaps a humming bird) will have the last chance of growing a bit. Is that wise?

A: As everyone must know by now, ANZ has announced the end of its Bonus Bonds Scheme, basically because low interest rates are making the prize pool too small. Since 2009, says ANZ, the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Sorry, no surplus

Why KiwiSaver?

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Trusts: Locked out

Trusts: Do they end?

Trusts: For crooks?

You're not alone