By RNZ

Kiwibank and TSB Bank have had some of their services go offline today due to network issues. It is not clear if this is connected to cyber attacks against New Zealand institutions in the past week.

TSB Bank's online services went down this afternoon, but the bank would not say if it was a cyber attack or not.

In a statement, TSB chief executive Donna Cooper said the bank was working closely with local and international suppliers, the appropriate authorities had been told, and the bank would work closely with them.

She would not comment any further.

Kiwibank's internet banking and mobile app were loading slowly for a few hours this afternoon, but a spokesperson said it was an internal issue.

On social media, the bank said it was due to a network issues, and staff were aware of an issue with its mobile app and internet banking not working.

A spokesperson said the issue was not linked to recent cyber attacks in New Zealand, which shut down the New Zealand Stock Exchange, and failed to impact media websites Stuff and RNZ.

"We apologise to our customers for any inconvenience this may have caused them," Kiwibank said.

The National Cyber Security Centre yesterday warned of an attack targeting financial institutions.

- RNZ