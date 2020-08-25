Trading on the New Zealand Stock Exchange ceased on Tuesday afternoon, with its website and trading platform apparently crashing.

In a statement to its customers, trading platform Sharesies said the NZX "is currently experiencing a connection issue to all participants".

The NZX's website also appears to be down on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash came on a day of bouyant trading on the exchange, with the NZX-50 inching towards the all time high it reached in February.

A spokesman for the NZX said staff were working to resolve the issue.

"NZX is engaging with its service provider in relation to a network connectivity issue this afternoon," the spokesman said.

"We are investigating the cause, and will be updating market participants on the timeframes for restoration."

Wealth manager Jarden advised clients that NZX was experiencing a network outage within Wellington and Auckland data centre.

"This is currently impacting external parties connecting to NZX via the internet eg: VPN and nzx.com. As result asymmetric access to NZX has suspended. NZSX (Cash markets) until network connectivity can be restored."

More to come ...