Analysts are sharpening their pencils after Chorus confirmed once it puts the capital-intensive UFB rollout behind it in a couple of years, free cash flow will increase - and the majority of it paid out

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Inline profit

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Fatter dividends ahead

UFB growth, fall in lines overall

FY 2021 guidance

Retailer grumbles