Ebos Group's net profit for the 12 months to June 30 increased by 18 per cent.

The Australasian distributor of healthcare, medical and pharmaceutical products posted a net profit after tax of A$162 million ($177m), up 18 per cent compared to A$137.7m in FY19.

Its earnings before interest and tax totalled A$260.5m up 19.3 per cent on A$218.3m posted in the previous year.

Its revenue increased by 26.5 per cent to A$8.8 billion ($9.6b) compared to A$6.9b in FY19, which was largely attributed to strong performances within its healthcare and animal care divisions.

Underlying earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation within its healthcare segment increased 14.8 per cent and 8.3 per cent in animal care segment.

In the market update, the Christchurch-based company said the Covid-19 pandemic had a "broadly neutral" impact on its financial performance albeit some months impacted more than others.

Trading conditions improved towards the end of the financial year, and the company had a strong balance sheet, it said.

Ebos has declared a final dividend of 40 cents per share, taking its total dividend for FY20 to 77.5 cents, up 8.4 per cent from 71.5 cents in FY19.

Ebos chief executive John Cullity said the FY20 result was a record financial result for the company.

Its community pharmacy business experienced a "very strong" performance in the year as it scaled and began wholesale distribution to Chemist Warehouse stores from July 2019, Cullity said.

The healthcare segment experienced unprecedented demand during the third-quarter ended March 31 in response to Covid-19 developments, he said.

"As a provider of essential healthcare and consumer products and part of the region's critical medical supply chain, we have remained operational throughout the Covid-19 pandemic," Cullity said.

"Each of our business segments contributed to the substantial growth in Group revenue and our record FY20 result."

Revenue from its healthcare business surpassed A$8,340.4m - up 27.4 per cent on A$6,548.3m posted a year earlier, while revenue from its animal care division increased 11.3 per cent to A$425.1m.

Its key petcare brands Vitapet and Black Hawk recorded a strong uplift in revenue.

Ebos' net capital expenditure for the period was A$28.9m. In March, it refinanced approximately A$200m of bank debt facilities for a further three years.

Craigs Investment Partners said in a note to clients that the group's EBITDA of $296m, up 13 per cent on the previous year, was consistent with 1H20 growth.

Its net profit after tax represented a slight slowdown, but overall the result was strong and driven by the Chemist Warehouse contract, and the company's outlook was positive with improved trading in recent months, it said.