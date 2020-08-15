Port of Tauranga workers are being reassured they will not be penalised if they are unable to get Covid-19 tested before midnight on Monday.

The news comes after the Port of Tauranga issued a media release yesterday stating the port and maritime community was being targeted for Covid-19 testing to rule it out as a virus source.



"Everyone who has been at the Port of Tauranga since 11.59pm, Tuesday, July 21, is now

required by law to get a test for Covid-19," the release said.

Port of Tauranga chief executive Mark Cairns said the port was working with the Bay of Plenty District Health Board to provide testing facilities onsite.

"As this order is likely to affect up to 6000 people, it will take some time for us to work through the logistics."

Port of Tauranga chief executive Mark Cairns.

The testing will include everyone who has worked at the port, including shipping agents, stevedores, drivers picking up or delivering cargo, contractors, suppliers of goods and services, classification societies, government agency employees and any crew members who may have come ashore.

"Work groups are separated at the moment due to Covid-19 precautions so it would be highly unlikely that any infection would spread far," a port spokeswoman said.

Later on Saturday, the DHB issued a media release with updated advice from the director general of health, Dr Ashley Bloomfield.

"It's important that we take a flexible approach to our response to allow us to test as many of those as possible at our borders," Bloomfield said in the release.

"Our border workers play an important role in doing their jobs and keeping us safe ... It is pragmatic to take a few more days to ensure we've tested as many of our port workers as possible."



The DHB's interim chief executive Simon Everitt said workers with any symptoms were getting tested by GPs elsewhere.

Covid-19 symptoms include a cough, a high temperature (at least 38C), shortness of breath, a sore throat, sneezing and runny nose and temporary loss of smell.

He said testing would begin at the port once a testing station was established onsite.

"We will be prioritising port staff who have been on-board a vessel in the last 14 days and/or those who have been in direct contact with crew".

"Port of Tauranga staff will be contacted by their company to allocate them a testing slot," he added.

Port of Tauranga.

"If a staff member is unwell or has symptoms, please seek treatment from their GP and remain off work. In the meantime, we acknowledge the uncertainty that workers have been feeling about how to organise their tests.

"We ask that people be patient as they will be able to get tested over the next week and that people wait for further instructions from their employers."

The DHB's incident controller, Dr Joe Bourne said: "While port staff are awaiting their test results, they can continue to work" if they do not have symptoms".