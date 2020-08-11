Auckland builders, subcontractors and tradespeople returned to their damp sites across the city this morning preparing for new pandemic protocols to conform to the city's alert level 3 status when it begins at midday.

Peter Reidy, chief executive of this country's largest building business Fletcher Construction, said the new measures had already been put in place at that firm's many sites across the city.

"The company's worksites in Auckland are operating this morning under alert level 3 industry protocols," Reidy said.



"These protocols have strict rules on physical distancing and hygiene, including surface cleaning, tracking and tracing of all staff and work bubbles.

"We will be working closely with our customers on these measures while the Government's alert level 3 is in place. Our priority is always the safety of our people and the community," Reidy said this morning.

During alert level 4 in March and April, building sites lay idle except those deemed essential, resulting in weeks of lost work, which builders have since been trying to make up for. Many have worked longer week-days and into the weekends to meet deadlines, set before the pandemic broke out.

But the sector returned to work under alert level 3.

Fletcher Building yesterday flagged a $196m loss for the year to June 30. It is not due to announce the full details of the result until Wednesday next week.

Last night, many building bosses told staff they should be at work in Auckland today, but also to alert them to the new measures which must be in force by noon.

Fletcher's largest two jobs have been the $1b Commercial Bay where floors are still being fitted out and the fire-hit $703m NZ International Convention Centre.

Other builders said today that despite the wet weather, their earthworks would continue and staff would be on-site.

Shane Brealey, a director of NZ Living which builds Auckland townhouses and apartments, said all sites were open with Level 3 safety protocols. The business was particularly busy in Northcote where it is building social and free market places.

"Our Fraser Ave project has 51 apartments we are completing and just 15 workers finishing this off so plenty of space. Lake Rd [at Northcote] is at foundation stage and again few people per square metre. We are able to operate with the safety measures below as we did through the previous level 3. Hopefully no more level 4 again," he said.