Dairy product prices have plummeted in the latest Global Dairy Trade (GDT) auction overnight, falling by 5.1 per cent across the board. The decline follows a smaller dip of 0.7 per cent a fortnight ago.

The crucial whole milk powder (WMP) index - which has the greatest bearing on Fonterra's farmgate milk price, fell 7.5 per cent to US$3,003 a tonne - down $215/tonne from the previous auction.

Among the other so called "reference" products from which the milk price is calculated, skim milk powder prices fell 4.6 per cent to US$2583/tonne.

Butter prices, which have seen a series of drops recently, fell a further 2.8 per cent to US$3438/tonne, but anhydrous milk fat bucked the trend, increasing 3 per cent to US$3994/tonne.

The volume of product traded during the two hours and 29 minute auction increased to 32,696 metric tonnes.

The slide in milk powder prices was well signalled by analysts. According to the NZX Dairy Derivatives market, the August WMP futures contract settled at US$3150/tonne on Monday, indicating a 4.1 per cent slide in the price of regular grade WMP to ship in October.