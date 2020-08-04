A Facebook page born during lockdown to help struggling Kiwi entrepreneurs has been such a success it now has a website, potential sponsors and its own online shopping platform.



From Te Reo clocks, shampoo bars, herbal teas to unique jewellery - the New Zealand Made Products Facebook page grabbed the attention of more than 500,000 followers shortly after its April launch.



Now renamed Chooice the page also has a website - with the same name - which founder Sarah Colcord said will help small businesses sell on a larger scale.



The Manurewa businesswoman initially started the Facebook page to help her event management company Eventer survive lockdown.

With a captive audience, and no shops open, the page gained 5000 followers, then 30,000.

"It grew so quickly and it just keeps ticking over, it was nothing like what I expected," Colcord said.



"At one stage I had 20 moderators working shifts to check credentials of businesses before they were accepted on the site."



The 23-year-old finished her paid employment at a community law centre to concentrate on Chooice.



This month, after plenty of partnership offers, Colcord teamed up with design and innovation company Indigo and launched the online shopping platform, Chooice.co.nz.



Indigo started a small business support forum called Manaaki-io during Covid with former Warrior and professional boxer Monty Beetham a co-founder.



After just six days Chooice.co.nz had more than 570 New Zealand-owned stores on the site.



It includes a Chooice Live segment where a chosen business can promote their work.



The first live segment by local artist Tina Gunn saw her plywood-designed Te Reo clocks sell out.

The clocks are also available in English, Cook Islands, Fijian, Niuean, Samoan, Tongan, Maltese and Spanish.

Colcord said the user experience can be described as Facebook meets Amazon with a Home Shopping Network.



Colcord said the website is free to use for businesses and buyers and is hoping sponsorship will help make it profitable.

The page has already been described as a game-changer for the companies who use it with many crediting Colcord for saving their businesses.



Colcord has been inundated with messages of gratitude from business owners who expected ruin during lockdown but instead doubled sales or sold out.



"I'm always getting messages and it's always so cool to hear that the page has made a difference," Colcord said.



Some of the success stories really stuck with Colcord because she said "against all odds they're thriving during a time when statistically they shouldn't be".



"At the same time, they stick with me because some of them speak about the newfound level of self-belief and confidence - something that money can't buy."



The sites have a strict set of guidelines to ensure quality and ease of contact between buyer and seller.



Businesses have to be strictly New Zealand owned and operated.