Disruption. Uncertainty. Challenge. They're words that seem to have found new and deeper meanings in 2020 as the world grapples with the devastating impacts of Covid-19.

While first and foremost a health crisis of terrible proportions, the pandemic has created ripple effects that are far-reaching and significant — particularly in the global economy. Few areas of "business as usual" remain untouched.

ASB CEO Vittoria Shortt.

At our 1800 member organisation — the Institute of Financial Professionals in New Zealand (Infinz) — for example, our annual conference will be held virtually this year, on 19-20 October, rather than as a face-to-face event. But despite these challenges, we're convinced that now, more than ever, it's imperative we connect.

The Infinz Conference is a major event for those working in finance roles and in New Zealand's finance and capital markets ecosystem, bringing together not only hundreds of key local participants, but also international experts to discuss best practice, future trends and their relevance to our markets.

Angela Mentis, BNZ CEO.

Navigating our economic recovery from Covid-19, while solving some of New Zealand's biggest challenges around productivity, sustainability and inclusive growth will require a substantialand coordinated response.

So bringing together the best industry minds to consider these challenges is the focus of the conference this year.

The imminent restructuring of the global economic order in the wake of coronavirus, for example, will be the subject of an address from McKinsey Senior Partner Andrew Grant, who will discuss navigating the "new normal" through reimagination and reform.

To just what extent the pandemic will affect global supply chains and cause a shift to more onshore production, as well as the implications of more digital transactions and less travel are other important global issues in the frame. Talking these through, as well as the looming US presidential election and how this will affect US/China geopolitical tensions, will be Carl Tannenbaum, Chief Economist at US$1 trillion fund manager Northern Trust, who will present at the conference for the third year running.

David McLean, Westpac CEO.

A new feature of this year's conference will be a "great debate", which will highlight another key industry issue: climate change.

Dr Oliver Hartwich, Chief Executive of the New Zealand Initiative, and professional director Abby Foote will be among those debating whether environmental projects must be the primary driver of the recovery from Covid-19. Dr Rod Carr, Chair of the Climate Change Commission, will discuss how our response to the pandemic has shifted our viewpoint to accelerate moves to a climate-resilient, low-emissions future.

Importantly, the conference is always anchored in how issues and trends will impact those working in practice in New Zealand. Insights from a panel led by major bank executives — including ANZ Chair Sir John Key, ASB CEO Vittoria Shortt, BNZ CEO Angela Mentis and Westpac CEO David McLean — on how our financial sector can assist in the recovery, for example, will be another highlight of this year's event, which will be MC'd by the Herald's Fran O'Sullivan.

Jim McElwain is Executive Director of Infinz.