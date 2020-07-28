Air New Zealand has put a hold on any new bookings to Australia until the end of August.

It follows an announcement of a further pause in inbound bookings for a further two weeks revealed on Monday.

The airline today said that due to Australian government restrictions it has put a hold on further bookings to Australia until August 28.

READ MORE:

• Former boss of A2 Milk Jayne Hrdlicka makes move to Hawaiian Airlines board

• Premium - Why Singapore Airlines is back with passenger flights as airlines slowly spool up

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Singapore Airlines can now bring Kiwis home, Emirates prepares for NZ flights

• Border crunch: Air New Zealand, Singapore Airlines impose new restrictions

Advertisement

Australia has a cap of 30 passenger arrivals per flight into Sydney and Brisbane in place. International passenger arrivals into Melbourne are not currently permitted to August 8.

Air New Zealand chief commercial and customer officer Cam Wallace said while the government restrictions are in place until August 8, the airline is placing a hold on future bookings to help prevent disruptions to customer journeys should these restrictions be extended.

"We know there are people wanting to head home to Australia at this time and we'll be ready to fly them as soon as we are able to accommodate more passengers."

The airline said earlier this week it has again extended the freeze on all new bookings for international flights coming into the country until August 9.