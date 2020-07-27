Forget In-N-Out Burger – US burger chain Five Guys is finally coming to New Zealand.
The franchise, renowned for its made-to-order burgers with 15 toppings and American-style milkshakes, is expected to open next year.
Seagrass Boutique Hospitality, the group behind restaurants The Meat & Wine Co, Ribs & Burgers, Italian Street Kitchen, and Hunter & Barrel, confirmed the chain would be coming New Zealand and Australia.
Five Guys has more than 1500 outlets worldwide and counts the UK and Hong Kong as its major successes outside the US.
Initial sites are now being scouted in Sydney, but it is not yet known where Five Guys plans to open stores in New Zealand.
Melbourne and Brisbane will also be one of the first cities to open across Australia.
Five Guys was founded in 1986 in Arlington County, Virginia, by Janie and Jerry Murrell and their sons Jim, Matt, Chad and Ben.