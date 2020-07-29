Each week the NZ Herald's Cooking the Books podcast tackles a different money problem. Today, it's top tips to reduce your food bill. Hosted by Frances Cook.

Food is one of those core expenses that soaks up a lot of our money, but that we can feel powerless over.

Now you do have to pay something for food, obviously, but there are ways to reduce both your cost, and your effort.

Listen to the podcast episode here



You don't want to be only eating beans and rice, and you certainly don't want to be spending hours in the kitchen just to save 10 cents.

But you can make progress without doing either of those things.

Tom Hartmann, personal finance expert from Sorted, came on the latest Cooking the Books podcast.

We discussed how much wriggle room you have to bring down the food budget, how to stock up without sabotaging yourself, and how to use technology to your advantage.

For the episode, listen on the podcast player above.

Advertisement

If you have a question you'd like answered in a future podcast, come and talk to me about it. I'm on Facebook here , Instagram here and Twitter here .

You can subscribe to this podcast on iHeartRadio , Apple podcasts app , or Spotify , to make sure you never miss an episode.