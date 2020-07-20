By RNZ

More than 300,000 people who had their Air New Zealand flights cancelled owing to Covid-19 can now manage their booking credits online.

The airline has launched the new tool to allow customers to re-book through the website without having to go through the call centre.

The move comes following an apology from Air New Zealand to customers frustrated at the slow re-booking process.

Air New Zealand chief commercial and customer officer Cam Wallace said credit from an international flight can now be used on a domestic one and the credit can include another traveller.

"We know this hasn't been quick to resolve, and we would like to thank our customers for their patience. Pre-Covid-19, we didn't have the systems in place for customers to redeem credits at this scale, so our teams have had to build this long-term solution from scratch," he said.

Air NZ is launching a new tool to make re-booking flights easier. Photo / Brett Phibbs

"Customers now have more flexibility with using their credits, including the ability to use credit from an international flight to book a domestic one and vice versa, and for the credit owner to choose who the credit is used for. We've also extended the period in which customers can use their credit - they have until December 31, 2021, to book and a further 12 months after booking to travel."

Currently the system has the capacity to deal only with single bookings but it is being extended.

The airline is also working on a solution for international customers and those who have booked through a travel agent.