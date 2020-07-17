COMMENT:

Q: I am a 72-year-old single retired woman. I rent a house, paying $350 a week, and have $490,000 in two term deposits.

The owners of the property I rent have decided to sell and offered it to me. If I am unable to buy they won't sell, but borrow from their family to bridge a gap till their present home sells. They are building.

We have agreed on a private sale price of $440,000. My daughter has topped up her mortgage and she will give me $40,000. I have a wonderful daughter and I am so grateful.

That would leave me with $90,000 in bank term deposits for 18 months at 2.7 per cent.

How can I get the most out of the $90,000 in these uncertain times?

Also, I am to receive a $5000 inheritance from a friend and have $6000 in an online saver. Plus my bond to be refunded.

Maybe I am better off just continuing to rent? But owning would certainly remove my current insecurity.

The property is two years old and I love it.

A: Not many people get the chance to try before they buy a property. And your last sentence is what swayed me. Go ahead!

I understand why you're worried about being left with just

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Oh so modest

Overseas pensions

Dealing with Winz