How the payments group became one of the hottest stocks in Europe while battling persistent allegations of fraud.

The early years

1999

Wirecard is founded in a Munich suburb, backed by venture capital in the

The first attack

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Profits and questions grow fast

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Europe's greatest fintech

Singapore scandal, SoftBank and spies

To Dublin and Dubai with KPMG as the new referee

The collapse