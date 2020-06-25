Vaping and smoking products retail chain Shosha says it plans to open 20 stores across the Tasman as incoming regulations to restrict sales online come into effect.

Auckland-based Shosha plans to open 20 stores throughout Australia within the next 18 months, including sites in Victoria, Gold Coast and South Australia.

The retailer is relying on the trans-Tasman bubble to permit expansion to get underway sooner rather than later.

Shosha spokesman Nabhik Gupta said the company's expansion plans would take place despite the introduction of new regulations on July 1, which will further restrict the sale of herbal smoking products online and prevent organisations from exporting nicotine vaping products to its Australian customer base.

This comes following an announcement by the Australian Government earlier this month to extend its nicotine ban to prevent the sale of products containing nicotine and the importation of them from July 13.

Australia's ban will remain in place for 12 months to allow for public consultation on the regulation of nicotine products.

The Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration is considering an amendment to Australia's Poisons Standard which would mean vaporiser nicotine products would require a prescription to be purchased.

Shosha was founded by Himanshu Mittal in 2012. The company operates 61 stores across New Zealand and one in Australia, in Darlinghurst, Sydney.

Gupta said Shosha had experienced a surge in sales from Australians following their government's announcement.

The differences in operating in New Zealand and Australia were great, he said, each with different regulations governing the sales of the product.

"The launch of our first store in Sydney has been well-received in a rapidly growing market and has given us sufficient confidence that we can scale up the export of our the New Zealand retail model throughout Australia," Gupta said.

"There are significant variations between each country's Government towards the sale of nicotine vaping products; with New Zealand preferring to educate consumers on their use, while in Australia they have prohibited their sale and now, their importation."

Once transtasman travel resumes Shosha would be visiting Victoria, the Gold Coast, South Australia and New South Wales to assess how many retail sites will open in each location.

Shosha isn't the only vaping and smoking products company to be in growth mode.

Rival retailer Vapo now has 12 stores and has recently opened a new one in Auckland's High Street.