Apple has finally unveiled iOS 14, revealing a series of brand new features that will be coming to your iPhone this year.

The company held its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) and it was an event like no other - in part due to the fact that there was no audience present.

From improvements to group chats in Messages to a whole new app library, here's a breakdown of what you can expect from your iPhone in 2020:

Redesigned home screen:

For the first time users will be able to view all their installed apps in a list view called App Library, which automatically sorts apps into large folders. Users can also hide apps from the rest of the home screens.

Picture-in-picture mode:

You can now keep a video running on the main screen of your phone while using another app like Messages.

Widgets:

Apple is adding widgets to the main home screen, which sit between app icons.

Translate App:

The update will feature a Translate app, capable of translating speech and text offline in 11 languages – a direct competitor to Google Translate.

Siri:

Siri's interface will undergo changes so it no longer takes up the full screen when activated.

CarKey:

Apple is releasing a new contactless CarKey feature that allows your iPhone to unlock a car using NFC. This feature will be available on both iOS 13 and iOS 14. The 2021 BMW 5 series will be the first vehicle to support it.

Maps:

Apple's Maps app will be made much more useful with expanded international coverage and EV-focused features. It will also feature new cycling routes, new electric vehicle directions with charging information and savable exploration guides.

Messages:

You will now be able to pin messages to the top of your screen in the iMessages app, and make WhatsApp-style @-mentions. Group chats will also be improved.

App Clips:

This new App Store feature will allow you to access some functions of an app that may be needed to access a service, without having to download the full app.

Memoji:

New hair and headwear for your Memoji, along with a face mask option.

Email:

The ability to set a different email or browser app from Apple's.

A screenshot from Apple shows the features on the new iOS 14. Photo / Supplied

Away from the iPhone, Apple made numerous other software announcements during the conference.

Among the bigger announcements is a new processor that the company says will replace Intel chips in MacBooks, iMacs, and Macbook Pros going forward.

"It's a game changer," CEO Tim Cook said. "It truly is a historic day for the Mac."

Here are the upgraded features you can expect to see on other Apple devices:

Apple Silicon:

This new Apple chip will make app architecture more consistent across Mac, iPhone, and iPad. Macs with Apple Silicon will be able to run iPad and iPhone apps directly on their computer.

AirPod update:

With iOS 14, AirPod users will be able to seamlessly switch between Apple devices with a new automatic device switching feature.

iPadOS 14:

The iPad is getting a major software update, with new features and designs that take advantage of the larger surface area. iPadOS 14 will include a new compact design for incoming FaceTime and phone calls and Siri interactions.

Scribble:

The iPad will get a new Scribble app that allows users to write in any text field using the Apple Pencil, which will then be converted to typed text.

WatchOS7:

The Apple Watch will get a series of new features including sleep tracking, automatic handwash detection, additional workout types and a new hearing health feature.

Apple CEO Tim Cook. Photo / AP

This year's WWDC has already been unusual given it was been held completely online for the first time ever and was streamed on Apple's website.

The company has been focusing more on its software and services, meaning there haven't been huge new changes or redesigns.

But the majority of users will download the updated software, especially when it comes to iOS, which iPhone owners will typically download within weeks or a few months of its release.

Apple's conference went digital due to the coronavirus pandemic and US lockdown restrictions meaning large public gatherings are a no-no.

While it's common for the tech giant face leaks and speculation about what's to be unveiled, this year's WWDC saw predictions that would have been unbelievable pre-coronavirus.

It was already predicted that Apple would not unveil any new hardware, instead focusing on system updates.

Tech analyst Jon Prosser and XDA Developers host and writer Max Weinbach both suggested no new gadgets would be unveiled at the four-day event.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman also said he did not expect any hardware announcements from Apple, predicting instead the WWDC would take a different focus.

Instead, Gurman said the address would likely be all about software updates, which would "set the stage for a range of new hardware devices this year, including a new Apple Watch, four redesigned iPhones, the new HomePod and Apple TV box, as well as updates to the iMac and MacBook Pro" that have already been announced.

Apple CEO Tim Cook. Photo / AP

WHAT IS THE WWDC?

The WWDC is an annual conference held by the tech giant which unveils any new technology and softwear developments it has in the works.

The event spans four days, with the keynote address by CEO Tim Cook kicking things off first.

The next three days consist of engineering sessions and developer forums, before concluding on June 26 local time.

While it's attended by developers, the WWDC is most exciting for consumers as it's been when Apple unveils any new products it has coming for the first time.