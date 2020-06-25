Body-slammed overnight by Covid-19, Queenstown has gone from being the Monopoly square everyone wanted, to a community faced with closed hotels and locals queuing for food parcels. Jane Phare looks at how the alpine playground

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Rental housing is not a problem now

Signs of hope post-Covid

Cautiously optimistic about support from Kiwis