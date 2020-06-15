A sudden, widespread outage in online services has some worried America is under attack, but there might be more to it than that.

A suspicious amount of online and communications services have gone down in the United States, leading some to suspect a co-ordinated attack designed to disrupt.

Reports have been flooding in about a number of services having problems, including the country's third largest mobile carrier, Facebook and its related Messenger and Instagram platforms, and the popular game Fortnite.

The issues have been persisting for several hours, but a tweet from an account that claims to represent the global hacking group Anonymous has people thinking the situation is very serious.

The U.S. is currently under a major DDoS attack. https://t.co/7pmLpWUzUp pic.twitter.com/W5giIA2Inc — Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) June 15, 2020

The map comes from the website Digital Attack Map, which tracks the "top daily DDoS attacks worldwide".

It shows some attacks originating in New Zealand.

A DDoS attack is a Direct Denial of Service attack designed to disrupt a web page or service and deny access to the people who actually want to use it.

It involves overloading a server with requests until it can no longer keep up.

This is what happened to the Australian Census in 2016, and what government services minister Stuart Robert said happened to the Centrelink website as millions of newly jobless Australians flooded the website at the start of the pandemic.

He had to walk back his claim that the website was hit with a DDoS attack a couple hours after making it when it emerged that it was not in fact the case.

This site show a random sample of global DDoS traffic badly plotted on a world map. It does not indicate an attack against the US, it lacks context to make any inferences at all (other than DDoS attacks are happening all day every day). pic.twitter.com/8H9PqlIjbd — MalwareTech (@MalwareTechBlog) June 15, 2020

The flood of traffic the website experienced as hundreds of thousands of people needed help in March set off all the DDoS warning bells, but it wasn't an actual attack.

While the map shared on Twitter is scary to look at, there's also some perfectly normal reasons it looks like that, according to cybersecurity blogger Marcus Hutchins.

He said the scary looking map was nothing special and was reluctant to jump to the conclusion that it was a co-ordinated attack.

"Without knowing the exact destination(s), other than they're within the US, no conclusions can be made," he said.

"The US is the world leader in hosting, this could be a bunch of unrelated DDoS attacks against random US-hosted websites," he explained, adding that "maps like this are nothing but marketing eye candy".

The source of the DDoS attack on the United States is currently unknown. We speculate it may be China as the situation between South and North Korea is currently deteriorating. — Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) June 15, 2020

Whether or not the outages are the result of a co-ordinated DDoS attack doesn't change the fact that services are down.

The website DownDetector, which crowdsources complaints and aggregates online reports of services being down, shows a huge spike in complaints about some services this morning.

Mobile carrier T-Mobile is down across the country, with customers reporting being unable to make phone calls or send text messages, but still able to use data.

T-Mobile CEO Neville Ray said the company was working on it.

Rival carriers including AT & T and Verizon were also having issues, as were smaller carriers Cricket Wireless and MetroPCS

Games publisher Epic was having trouble with its store and its popular game Fortnite was having issues too.