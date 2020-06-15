Star All Black and Auckland Blues fullback Beauden Barrett has become a brand ambassador for newly listed healthcare company, Me Today.

Chief executive and former Trilogy general manager Michael Kerr said Barrett was "a perfect fit" with the company's brand principles. The company promotes skincare products and vitamin and mineral supplements.

Barrett's wife, Hannah, who has expertise in social media marketing, serves on the Me Today board.

The agreement with Barrett's management company is for a three-year period, with the annual fee to be satisfied in cash and shares in December and June each year.

Me Today chairman Grant Baker said in April that the company had potential to be the next Trilogy, a successful NZX-listed skincare company that was sold to China's Citic for $203m in 2018.

Baker, along with business partner Stephen Sinclair and Kerr, owns 60 per cent of the company.

Me Today is the result of a reverse takeover by CSM, which was listed on the now-defunct junior board, the NZAX, before moving to the exchange's main board last July.

Baker has been involved with several listed companies, including 42 Below, Salvus Strategic Investments and Moa Group.

In Me Today's latest annual report, the company said it had cash reserves of $4.2 million to support its growth strategy.

The brand launched through the Green Cross network of Life and Unichem pharmacies late last year.

Me Today traded at 8.6c a share.