Jeff Bezos has told a racist customer he's happy to lose his business.

The Amazon billionaire shared the "sickening" email he got from the customer after his company showed support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Bezos posted a screenshot of the email which used the N-word several times and warned that Amazon's anti-racist stance "will ruin your company".

"I cancelled my order and I know for a fact that I won't be the only one," wrote the customer named Dave.

"Maintain your stance and we will watch your profits decline and laugh about it."

Bezos said there had been a "number of sickening but not surprising responses" in his inbox since his last post, which also shared an email from a customer denouncing the company.

"This sort of hate shouldn't be allowed to hide in the shadows," he wrote in the recent post.

"It's important to make it visible. This is just one example of the problem.

"And, Dave, you're the kind of customer I'm happy to lose."

In the previous post Bezos shared his response to a customer named Macy who told him all lives mattered.

"It is quite disturbing to get on the Amazon website and see Black Lives Matter," she wrote.

"I am for everyone voicing their opinions and standing up for what you believe in, but for your company to blast this on your website is very offensive to me and I'm sure you'll be hearing from others."

The world's richest man responded by saying "black lives matter" doesn't mean other lives didn't matter.

"Black lives matter speaks to racism and the disproportionate risk that black people face in our law enforcement and justice system," he told her.

"I have a 20-year-old son, and I simply don't worry that he might be choked to death while being detained one day. It's not something I worry about. Black parents can't say the same."

Bezos said his stance wouldn't change.

- News.com.au