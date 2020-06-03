Vista Group International said it wants to cut annualised costs by between $12 million and $15m through laying off staff as cinemas - who account for more than 80 per cent of its customers - are still largely closed.

"We are operating in a situation where we do not know when our customers will be able to reopen in a meaningful way," said chief executive Kimbal Riley in announcing the decision to cut costs.

"This has had, and continues to have, a significant impact on their businesses, and therefore ours," Riley said.

READ MORE:

• Coronavirus: Vista Group to raise $65 million

• Vista offers cinemas free tech to help manage post-Covid-19

• Vista: The $1b Kiwi blockbuster you've never heard of

Advertisement

"It is also clear to us that our customers' businesses will change when they do reopen and so Vista Group will need to change in order to address their new needs and position ourselves optimally to enhance the moviegoer experience in whatever a new normal looks like post-Covid-19."

Those cinemas which have been able to reopen have had to restrict customer numbers to observe social distancing requirements and have lacked big drawcards because studios have mostly delayed the release of new movies.

Vista shares jumped 10.1 per cent to $2.19 in early trading and are still down 36.2 per cent year to date. However, they have recovered from their low in March at 90 cents.

Global footprint

Vista has customers in more than 90 countries and claims 51 per cent of cinemas with 20 or more screens outside of China.

During the Covid-19 crisis, Vista has received subsidies from governments in New Zealand, the United States, Britain and the Netherlands and employees have volunteered to reduce their hours and incomes.

The NZ wage subsidy covered roughly a third of its average salaries in New Zealand.

‌

Directors cut their remuneration by 30 per cent, as did Riley, while the rest of the senior leadership team reduced salaries by 25 per cent.

More than 80 per cent of staff volunteered to reduce hours for reduced pay.

Advertisement

"However, we cannot continue to depend on government subsidies and we do not believe it is right to require our people to reduce their hours and income for an unquantified but potentially extended period," Riley said.

The restructuring will impact all core business, including Vista Cinema, which provides cinema management software to multiplexes, and Movio, which provides marketing data analytics and campaign management software for cinema exhibitors, film distributors, and studios, in all offices.

Reopening kit

Vista has already released a cinema reopening kit, designed to manage everything from contactless ticketing and other purchasing to seat allocation that provides for social distancing, which is already in use in Texas. Vista said demand for the kit has been "really strong."

And it has partnered with Hamilton-based Shift72 to help cinemas implement and market video-on-demand streaming services to their existing customer base, rather than allowing services such as Netflix to piggy-back for free on cinema marketing efforts.

It also raised $65m in new equity in April to ensure it was well-capitalised to bear the pandemic's impact.

Riley said Vista has won new business for both the core cinema software and Movio during the pandemic, mostly in Europe.

"We have very strong relationships with our customers for whom we deliver mission-critical solutions and we believe this proposed change, combined with the other measures we have taken, will cement Vista Group's position as the leading provider for software and data solutions for the global film industry in the post-Covid-19 economy," he said.