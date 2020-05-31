Nike has released an ad calling on people to join the fight against racism, after the death of African American George Floyd, in Minneapolis, US.

The sportswear brand, known for its "Just do it" slogan, released the ad on Friday.

"For once, don't do it. Don't pretend there's not a problem in America. Don't turn your back on racism. Don't accept innocent lives being taken from us," the minute-long ad reads.

"Don't make any more excuses. Don't think this doesn't affect you. Don't sit back and be silent. Don't think you can't be part of the change. Let's all be part of the change."

The brand released the ad on social media with the hashtag #UntilWeAllWin, part of a wider campaign by Nike relating to equality.

This is not the first time the company stands up against racism and police violence.

In 2018, after controversy surrounding footballer Colin Kaepernick's kneeling for the US national anthem, Nike made him the face of the brand.

Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/SRWkMIDdaO — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 3, 2018

In one of the ads he featured in, the brand's messaging was: "Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything."

Protests in the US continue to escalate after Floyd's death.

Across the country, several city leaders are now desperately urging protesters to stop the "chaos", after police buildings were burned, patrol cars vandalised and stores looted.

AP reports that in Washington, several hundred people shouting "Black Lives Matter" and "I can't breathe" converged on the White House for a second straight day to protest Floyd's death and President Donald Trump's response.

Trump belittled the protesters and pledged to "stop mob violence".

Speaking in Florida after watching the launch of a SpaceX rocket, the President said: "I stand before you as a friend and ally to every American seeking justice and peace, and I stand before you in firm opposition to anyone exploiting this tragedy to loot, rob, attack and menace. Healing, not hatred, justice, not chaos are the missions at hand."