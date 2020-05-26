COMMENT:

The week-old NZ Covid Tracer app has been a popular download.

The Ministry of Health says as of 12pm today, the official Government tracing app had clocked 405,000 registrations, while 15,500 QR codes had

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Halfway, and that's as far as we'll go

'Soft and slow'

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.