New records could be set at this country's tallest apartment tower where the highest price is now being asked for the penthouse.

Australian-headquartered Icon Construction has reached level 57 on the superstructure of the $300 million Pacifica apartment tower in the Britomart area, which now dominates Auckland's skyline.

A price milestone is possible if the owner gets the penthouse sales number sought on the top two residential levels of the block between Commerce St and Gore St, not far from the waterfront.

Liz Scott, of Hengyi Pacific, which is developing the under-construction tower, said $40 million was being sought for the supreme penthouse if it was fitted out according to the planned specifications.

READ MORE:

• Pacifica tower developer has A$100m+ of Australian assets frozen

• Premium - A$103m tax case against Pacifica developer due to return to Australian court

• Premium - $300m 57-level Pacifica tower changes Auckland city skyline

• $35 million 'record' asking price for 'super-penthouse' in Pacifica tower

That would eclipse the $39m record set in 2013 by agent Graham Wall when he sold the new multi-level multi-section Paritai Dr mansion to businessman Stone Shi.

Wall said he doubted his record would be topped and he referred to the pandemic and apartments accessed via an elevator in a building where more than 300 people could live.

But Scott said the super penthouse owner would enjoy priority elevator services so its owner would enjoy special benefits and a degree of isolation.

Advertisement

"These will be the fastest lifts in the country. We've certainly got very special vertical transport systems through the building, plus these apartments are larger than many others in the city," she said.

$40 million is being sought for the Pacifica penthouse on levels 53 and 54. Photo / File

Hengyi had previously indicated $38m for that penthouse but Scott clarified that was without the interior fitout according to plan specifications.

"The concept plan has been priced off the renderings," Scott said, although a buyer might seek to change aspects of those plans for their own interior preferences.

"The $40m is the price for the concept. It's indicative. We have refined that concept and re-engineered the floor plan. Everything is more accurate. That's why it has gone up," she said, referring to the difference between the $38m and $40m.

Scott said the superstructure had reached level 57, meaning the tower had risen as far as it would go. However, floor slabs were yet to reach that high.

"The Pacifica has reached its full height. The superstructure is up to level 57. The level 55 floor slab was poured on May 15 and two levels above of plant and roof structure.

"The jump form removal has now started so people can expect to see that come off the building during the next few days. The total height of the building is 178m," she said.

Seascape, the new apartment tower nearby, is to be 187m tall but also 57 levels. It is still at foundation stage.

Advertisement

Scott said 85 per cent of the 273 Pacifica apartments were sold, meaning about 232 units gone but 41 units are unsold.

Jason Gaddes and Scarlett Wood, of Sotheby's International Realty, got the sole agency to the super penthouse on levels 53 and 54. They were marketing other penthouses with CBRE, Geddes said.

Asked who was interested in the $40m super penthouse so far, he said: "We've have inquiries on that from the United States and Europe."

The Pacifica won Overseas Investment Office standing consent orders, meaning foreigners are not barred from buying apartments as they would be with other residential property after amendments to the Overseas Investment Act in 2018.

Advertising says: The Pacifica super penthouse offers 360 degree views and a premium luxury previously unseen on these shores."

The Pacifica's architects are Australians Jaimin Atkins and Ian Briggs, of Plus Architecture, and Dan Ashby-headed Icon is on the project.

New Zealand's tallest apartment tower is the 40-level Metropolis but the highest structure is the SkyTower at 328m. Commercial Bay's new PwC Tower is 40 levels tall.

Scott said the buyer "might be domestic but there's a reasonable likelihood it may appeal to a foreign person or an ex-pat".

The Pacifica would be finished later this year, she said.