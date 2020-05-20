More than 1300 cabin crew will lose their jobs at Air New Zealand with one worker saying it was ''crushing.''

Out of 1600 long and mid-haul crew, 950 will lose their jobs.

For domestic crew, 300 workers will be made redundant across Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

Regional airlines are also affected, with a combined loss of 97 jobs between Air Nelson and Mt Cook Airline, says E tū the union covering cabin crew.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Premium - Covid 19 coronavirus: Air NZ details where cuts will be made

• Air New Zealand boosts flights to Queenstown for Queen's Birthday

• Coronavirus: Air New Zealand cancels routes, introduces new refund policy

• Air New Zealand to cut 300 engineering and maintenance jobs, E tū union says

One cabin crew member, who wishes to remain anonymous, says they are "absolutely devastated".

"Having seen first-hand the work done by our union members, and still having this result, is crushing. Air New Zealand values its staff less than its profit and shareholders, which so sad to see unfold," the crew member said.

"The company's process has been rushed, overbearing, heavy-handed, and uncompromising. I don't believe the feedback in the consultation process was ever truly evaluated or applied."

E tū assistant national secretary Rachel Mackintosh says many more workers are also devastated.

"It couldn't be much worse for some of Air New Zealand's loyal cabin crew," she said.

"Many are completely gutted – they have committed years to making Air New Zealand a world class airline, only to be out of work with huge uncertainties about ongoing careers in their industry."

Mackintosh said E tū has been calling for a better process at Air New Zealand since the start of the crisis which could lead to the loss of jobs of around a third of the airline's staff. Already hundreds of pilots have been laid off.

Advertisement

"Air New Zealand employees need the company to be much more transparent, accommodating, and compassionate if they are to build their way back to being a strong national carrier.''

E tū wants Air New Zealand, other companies, and the Government to rebuild better – and making sure decent jobs were created and union members involved in all decisions.

The cabin crew member says laid off workers' future is uncertain, and they expect they will "slip into the thousands and thousands of job applicants" and look at retraining for completely different work.

They say Air New Zealand needs to "re-establish the culture that they have kicked to the curb and re-establish the trust they have shattered".

Comment from Air NZ has been sought.