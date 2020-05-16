Could it be Auckland house prices have risen so much even shipping containers can now sell with million dollar price tags?

Well, if they are located south of Auckland on 7 acres of beachfront land that offers rugged views of "green flash" sunsets and "moon sets" over the Tasman Sea, then they are worth the price, according to Michael Drake.

Inside the 40ft shipping container. Photo / Supplied

He has put an undeveloped slice of land overlooking Karioitahi Beach, near Waiuku, on sale for $1.25m.

It was part of a farm Drake subdivided 10 years ago, and is the last - and "primo" - piece of the former farm still left unsold.

He earlier planned to build on the site, but is now selling so he can move up north with his partner.

"You can ride the horses on the beach - tell me what places around Auckland you can do that now - it is unique," Drake said.

"It really will appeal to a horsey person or a Baby Boomer with a big surfboard, who can put his million-dollar bach there."

Horse riding, four-wheel-driving and motorbike riding are permitted on the beach. Photo / Supplied

And this highlighted the location's most unique calling card, Drake said: its blend of wilderness and modern convenience.

Rugged and windswept Karioitahi Beach was well known for surfing, fishing, off-road motorbike riding and paragliding and situated just north of the Waikato River mouth.

"And the property was right on the beach, so absolute beachfront," Drake said.

The shipping container with a million-dollar view. Photo / Supplied

"Oceanside there are penguins, you can see orcas and next door is a trout lake."

On calm days, Mt Taranaki was visible across the water, and then there were the "green flash" sunsets and "moonsets", Drake said.

"Have you ever seen the sunset where you see the green flash?"

The site already has power connected. Photo / Supplied

"It is basically when the sun goes down behind the horizon, the last couple of seconds a green flash appears - well you can see that virtually every month out there."

Moonsets also take place about three or four times a year in the early hours of the morning when the moon reflects back over the water as it drops under the horizon.

"That lights up the whole ocean and when you are standing on the property you can almost swear you can see the curvature of the earth, the way that the Tasman Sea surrounds you."

Papa the fur seal who made headlines by appearing on Papakura High St in 2015 was released back into the wild on Karoitahi Beach. Photo / Supplied

For all its rugged beauty, the property was also just 8km from Waiuku and close to shops and good schools, Drake said.

His children grew up on the wider property and loved it, he said.

The land was also already an approved "building site" and came with a power connection so could be transformed into a bach or home quickly.

The Festival of Freeride 2 has been held at Karioitahi Beach in the past. Photo / Supplied

And yes, the "lined 40ft container" at the front of the property that can be used as a sleepout is also included in the sale - if you are willing to pay $1.25m for it.