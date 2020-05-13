

There's plenty more to do in Hawke's Bay today.

But while retailers opened their doors to a new Level 2 world, the crowds they'd hoped for have created only small queues, so far.

Since late March, lone tables, adorned with Covid 19 signage, outside chemists have monopolised Napier's CBD.

But that changed overnight as day one of Level 2 dawned.

Advertisement

First came the cafe tables, emerging like furniture fungi to transform the city's atmosphere.

And then came the people, slowly taking their places in the sun, after signing in to buy their coffee.

Lines of people outside banks have not been unusual in the CBD, but new ones popped up today - mobile phone providers are in for a busy few days.

Lines also slowly formed outside CBD retail staples like Farmers, with restrictions on the number of people who could enter the store.

In keeping with the relaxed vibe around the region, one of the busiest spots was Hardinge Rd, Ahuriri, with surfers making the most of a nice swell.

Mitre 10 Mega in Hastings had people outside, but it appeared no busier than a normal retail day. Photo / Warren Buckland

At Mitre 10 Mega in Hastings, it felt like a normal day again as it opened its doors for the first time in more than six weeks.

The number of people in the carpark suggested there wasn't so much of an early boon, rather a regular retail day ahead.

Traffic on the roads was again busier than Level 3 and far busier than Level 4. Two serious crashes have already been reported this morning, one of them fatal, with damp roads and the upcoming change prompting a police warning yesterday.

Advertisement

Hawke's Bay Police Eastern District road policing manager Matt Broderick said the crashes were a timely reminder of the need for extra care on roads in Hawke's Bay amid significant and immediate changes on the roads.

He said motorists would have to deal with both a return to heavier traffic flows in the transition from Covid-19 alert level 3 to the more relaxed constraints of level 2, and wet and slippery roads following months of fine and dry weather which had created one of the worst droughts in the region.

Recent police speed limit enforcement ticketing shows the average speeds detected are higher than usual, which indicates motorists have been prepared to put the foot down more on roads which had appeared quieter with less traffic during the lockdown.

"Every motorist needs to drive safely according to the conditions," he said.