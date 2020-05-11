Air New Zealand has announced domestic flights connecting Dunedin with Auckland and Wellington will resume on Monday, June 1.

The airline has also said it would restart flights connecting Auckland with Blenheim and Rotorua as well as routes from Christchurch to Hokitika, Hamilton and Tauranga.

Air New Zealand said it had been working hard to add more flights to its domestic schedule over the past few days.

Otago Chamber of Commerce chief executive Dougal McGowan said it was fantastic news for several different sectors.

"Hopefully, it might stimulate tourism.

"But we've got business travellers that are able to travel now and connect [and] it's the opportunity to bring back some of those university students."

He hoped students would be able to bring family members on their return which could be helpful for local hospitality and accommodation businesses.

Air New Zealand said it would bring back more flights when "demand permits".

The schedule for the new routes is only set until June 7. The airline is trying to confirm its schedule after that date.