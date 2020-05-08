The Government removed the need for companies to prove they had suffered a drop in revenue to obtain the wage subsidy, despite warnings it would mean companies which could survive without it would take it anyway.

As the country moved towards lockdown, Treasury officials warned that the initial scheme was not designed for such widespread disruption to the economy and needed to be broadened, quickly.

Any hurdles could not only slow the process but also encourage companies to keep operating which may hinder attempts to control the spread of the virus.

As a result, the Government was urged to broaden the scheme to include even industries deemed essential.

"There is a public health objective reinforced by maintaining broad eligibility to the wage subsidy. There is a risk that firms not covered by the subsidy would not provide special leave to workers who are required to self-isolate and can't work from home. This could create an incentive for essential service workers to go to work."

Treasury advised that the "30 per cent income loss eligibility test" be removed to ensure broad take up, even though they acknowledged that this would mean companies which could afford not to take the subsidy would do so.

Now businesses can simply say they anticipate revenue will drop in the coming month to access the subsidy.

"It is difficult to attempt to design and implement a test that filters needy businesses from ones that may be able to absorb the lockdown," Treasury warned.

"Retaining a more objective eligibility test may discourage employers from taking the subsidy when they do not need it.

"For example, larger businesses could have more ability to use existing working capital, or raise more from their banks to manage the lockdown period, and so not in fact need a wage subsidy."

This week a series of major law firms which initially claimed millions of wage subsidies agreed almost simultaneously to repay the money.

While the firms all said they had not seen the drop in demand that they had expected, the decision came as criticism of the firms mounted.

Meanwhile a number of major NZX listed companies took the wage subsidies, including retirement care companies Summerset and Metlifecare.

Another report revealed that the initial wage subsidy scheme did not cover roughly 56 per cent the country's total workforce.

The reason for this was the $150,000 cap.

After introducing the scheme Finance Minister Grant Robertson said it would cover "most small businesses in New Zealand."

However, the newly released data shows although it might have covered most of New Zealand's small businesses, it neglected more than half the total workforce.

"Though there are relatively few firms above the cap, they employ larger workforces."

At the time, National was calling for the cap to be lifted, given it meant that any business with more than 21 employees were ineligible for the subsidy.

Treasury advised that the Government "remove the cap immediately."

On March 23, the Government removed the cap, meaning the scheme was open to all employers.

Meanwhile the Government flip flopped on how much businesses who took the subsidy had to pay staff.

Initially, the Government proposed that employers who took the subsidy would only need to be paid at least 60 per cent of their regular wage or salary.

The Council of Trade Unions urged this be raised to at least 80 per cent and despite warnings that this could lead to greater job losses, the Government made the change.

However later the scheme was changed so that companies only had to pay 80 per cent of a worker's normal wage "if this is possible" as the Government was warned it could lead to job losses and reduce take up of the scheme.

Otherwise, they could pay workers as little as the amount of the wage subsidy - $585 a week - something Fletcher Building warned it would do if the lockdown lasted three months.

"There is some evidence that this rule is a barrier to accessing the subsidy, and that confusion about it's interpreation is creating uncertainty for firms trying to make hugely consequential business decisions," Treasury warned.

In its initial format the Government expected the scheme would cost no more than $5.1 billion but over time as it was expanded the estimated cost rose to $12b.