The deep and far-reaching impacts of Covid-19 have led to 309 job losses at Ngāi Tahu Tourism, it has been confirmed.

In a joint statement chief executive Mike Pohio and kaiwhakahaere Lisa Tumahai confirmed Queenstown-based Dart River Adventures and Shotover Jet would go into "hibernation" along with Agrodrome, Dark Sky Project, Franz Josef Glacier Guides, Frank Josef Hot Pool, Guided Walks New Zealand, Hukafalls Jet, Rainbow Springs and Vantage Helicopters.

"Consequently, our Ngāi Tahu Tourism workforce will be reduced from 348 kaimahi to 39 kaimahi for the time being.

"We expect to write off the equivalent of the last five years of Ngāi Tahu Tourism profits.

"Even if the domestic market soon picks up, it will not be enough to sustain our current operations or staffing."

But, the company leaders said Ngai Tahu remained "deeply committed" to promoting tourism in New Zealand and would adapt to meet opportunities in the months and years ahead.

"With this in mind, we have retained the key capabilities we need, so we are able to reopen at least to the domestic market when conditions permit, starting with Shotover Jet and Hukafalls Jet."

They said they would do all they could to support staff leaving.

Glacier Southern Lakes Helicopters would continue to operate at reduced capacity.

Work has also restarted on the All Blacks Experience in Auckland since the country moved to Alert Level 3, although the opening date was under review with partner New Zealand Rugby.

"It is paramount tourism, alongside the rest of Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu Group, emerges from Covid-19 well-positioned to continue serving the best interests of Ngāi Tahu whānau.

"These steps have been taken with our ultimate goal in mind: Mō tātou, ā, mō kā uri ā muri ake nei."