An Upper Hutt wedding venue that has lost $600,000 in bookings so far is preparing to hold socially distanced weddings and events in level 2.

It is one of hundreds of venues, restaurants, bars and cafes across the country now working through how they will be able to reopen when the Government deems it safe enough to move down a level.

Aston Norwood Cafe and Function Centre near the Remutakas is planning to pull through the Covid-19 crisis - but the owner says it will be by the skin of their teeth.

She predicts a spike in "boutique weddings" sold in packages for groups of 20 people, and the temporary death of the self-serve buffet at receptions.

Advertisement

Belinda Devlin has spent the past couple of months doing "triage" on the business accounts as bookings dried up and brides rescheduled their weddings to next year.

The cafe has now opened for takeaways, something it hasn't done before but will likely continue from now on.

Aston Norwood staff members Prudence Bardsley (left), and Darcy Walker, in their eye-catching costumes drumming-up business for the cafe at their function centre in Upper Hutt. Photo / Mark Mitchell

It's one of a number of ideas the business was trying out to combat the loss of revenue caused by Covid-19 and the lockdown.

Devlin said they would normally hold Mother's Day high teas in their ballroom, but this year were delivering high tea packs instead. They have more than 150 orders going out, which include cake stands, miniature bottles of prosecco, and other treats.

They are also open for takeaway coffee, and have taken some creative measures to catch the attention of passing motorists to let them know it's available.

On Wednesday morning, two staff members dressed in dinosaur and shark costumes and posed on the side of the road with a sign to draw customers in while earlier in the week, the landlord set up a bed on the roadside and sat in it while drinking coffee.

But they're also looking forward to being able to open fully again.

When that is allowed, Devlin will have the tables set up at appropriate distances, and customers will be able to use an app so they can order and pay from their tables.

Advertisement

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

A staff member at the door will help customers register with a Covid-19 tracking app so the business has a list of who came to the centre and when, to help with contact tracing.

Salt and pepper shakers are also a thing of the past, to be replaced with paper sachets. Meanwhile cutlery will be packaged, food will be carried to the tables with lids over top, and tables won't be set before guests arrive.

Aston Norwood cafe, wedding and function centre is preparing for level 2 weddings and functions. Photo / Mark Mitchell

There will be hand sanitiser wall units at each point of entry into the building, and all staff will wear gloves.

Devlin said they held five weddings right before lockdown began, so already had a good idea of how they would play out.

She expects their "boutique weddings" - sold as a package for groups of 20 people - to take off.

At the moment, Devlin is not quoting people for weddings of 150 people, and said she is only booking weddings and functions of 50. Level 2 allows for gatherings of up to 100 people as long as public health measures are followed.

‌

The crisis has hit her business hard, with about 50 events cancelled over the next few months, costing them $600,000, or about 50 per cent of their revenue.

"I've had a lot of jumpy brides ... I've already filled up next year's calendar. This will be a much quieter year."

If they came out the other side, it would be "by the skin of our teeth", she said.

One of the big losses has been the tours from the cruise ships, which Devlin said was their "bread and butter".

Aston Norwood manager Belinda Devlin and her staff members are sorting out all the centre's function decorations ahead of the move to level 2. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Along with takeaways and Mother's Day deliveries, they will be starting up a "gin palace" where visitors can try various gin cocktails, as a way to bring in more business.

Devlin said coronavirus had "taken everything".

"Everyone's affected in the same way so everyone's just trying to navigate the best way through.

"As long as we've got no cases I think we're really safe to go ahead, but it only takes one person with the virus, doesn't it, to upset the apple cart."