Napier based Thrifty Car Rental franchise is putting its dormant cars to use to help the Salvation Army food bank.

While Covid-19 has brought the business, which is based at Hawke's Bay Airport, to a near standstill, owners Grant and Cherie McQuoid haven't let the quiet period go to waste.

As a business which relies primarily on tourism and business travel, the pair have challenged themselves to find new ways their rental fleet and staff could be used while this sector is currently stopped.

The pair were aware of the work the Salvation Army do in the community so got in contact with the local branch manager Rachael Bateman.

After a conversation with Stephen Wallis, a community team leader at the Salvation Army, they hatched a plan to use the rental business to aid in collection and delivery for the Salvation Army food bank.

Demand for quality, non-perishable food has grown as people struggle in the pandemic and while there are many people keen to donate, being able to safely transport food is an issue.

The business is now available to collect and deliver food in a contactless way to the Salvation Army for their food bank.

So far the business has delivered about 30 donations and is hoping to deliver a full van to the food bank on Friday.

"The idea is to utilise our people and our cars to assist where we can," Grant said.

To make the process efficient local groups of friends or family are encouraged to work together and elect a common pick-up point.

"This could involve members leaving their donations at the group leader's driveway or doorstep.

"This would make pick-up easier but also ensure social distancing measures are observed," Rachel said.

The Thrifty team can be contacted on 027 733 0306 or email rachael@thriftycars.co.nz to organise pick up of food donations.

Preferred items for donation are non-perishable including tinned food, ready meals, rice risotto, pasta meals, pasta and rice.