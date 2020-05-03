The public has reached a verdict, they've had enough - as evidenced by the 104 breaches to social distancing rules in the first 18 hours of Alert Level 3. Tsk tsk.

The "go hard, go

How the Government did it

So what's the problem, then?

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

What the courts have to say

Where to from here?