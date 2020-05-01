A wealthy American couple have been forced to sell an exclusive waterfront property for a massive loss after breaching foreign buyer rules designed to protect sensitive Kiwi land.

New York fund manager and financial advisor Michael Crandall and his wife Michele Esposito purchased a 20ha lifestyle block at Mataka Station in the Bay of Islands in 2013 for $1.73 million.

But they offloaded it in February this year for just $600,000 while under threat of prosecution for breaching the Overseas Investment Act.

The undeveloped site is one of just 30 sections on the station which

